(WSVN) - Reese’s rolled out a couple of sweet treats.

The company added frozen desserts to its lineup including peanut butter ice cream, chocolate frozen dairy, and the peanut butter sandwich.

You’ll be able to enjoy them in a peanut butter and chocolate cone or dessert cup.

These new flavors are set to release in retailers this month!

