Reese’s puts out machine to trade unwanted candy for peanut butter cups

(WSVN) - Candy corn, Twizzlers, Tootsie Rolls, no matter what candy you get that you don’t like while trick-or-treating, Reese’s has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.

Starting Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a Reese’s candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue.

The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company says the machine will exchange up to 10,000 cups for five hours.

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

____

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.