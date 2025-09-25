(WSVN) - As sweet-toothed trick-or-treaters prep for Halloween, Instacart revealed the treats that top their list of most ordered candies.

According to the app, Americas favorite candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Those were the most ordered candy on Instacart last October, followed by peanut M&Ms, plain M&Ms and KitKats.

The state with the biggest sweet tooth is Utah. Consumers there bought 50% more candy than the national average. Florida was among the states that ordered the least amount.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.