(WSVN) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for coffee drinkers who frequent Starbucks.

The java giant is celebrating Red Cup Day on Thursday.

Customers who order a holiday-inspired beverage at participating locations will be given a free, limited-edition grande reusable red cup.

The cup is made of 95% recycled material, and it features a hand-drawn illustration.

Customers can bring back the red cup in the future for a 10-cent discount on their beverage, and Rewards members will earn double stars on their order.

