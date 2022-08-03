(WSVN) - A popular baby bottle company has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

About 100 NUK first-choice glass baby bottles were sold in the U.S. and 77 were reportedly sold in Canada.

They were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and were sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottle has white and gray stars on the outside.

You can visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.

