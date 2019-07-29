Recall issued for taco seasoning sold at Walmart due to possible salmonella contamination

(WSVN) - A voluntary recall has been issued for a taco seasoning sold at Walmart.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that a voluntary recall was issued for Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

Officials said the items include cumin that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The seasoning packets weigh between 1 and 1.25 ounces and have a best by date of July 8, 2021 or July 9, 2021.

The FDA said salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. A healthy person infected with the bacteria can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The packets were sold in multiple states, including Florida.

It is recommended that customers who have bought the packet included in the recall discard it or return it for a full refund.

