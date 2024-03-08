The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall involving Jool Baby’s Nova Baby infant swings due to risk hazards and a violation of safety regulations.

According to the safety commission, the swings manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023 failed to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard.

The recall involves the Nova Baby infant swings that are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high.

The affected swings have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys (yellow moon, blue cloud, and pink star.)

The swings are sold at Walmart stores and online at www.JoolBaby.com, www.amazon.com, www.babylist.com, www.target.com, www.walmart.com.

Anyone who has purchased this product should immediately stop using it and contact Jool Baby at www.JoolBaby.com/recall to receive a free repair kit. Once on the website, consumers should upload as photo of the warning label to the online registration page to receive the repair kit consisting of a new seat with updated on-product warnings, updated plush toys and an updated remote control.

