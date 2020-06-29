Recall issued for hand sanitizer potentially contaminated with dangerous substance

(WSVN) - A recall has been issued for a hand sanitizer potentially contaminated with a toxic substance.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that UVT, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 38,830 liters of Saniderm Advance hand sanitizer.

Officials said the substance may be contaminated with methanol, or wood alcohol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The recalled product is packaged in 1-liter plastic bottles and includes lot number 0530, with an expiration date of 04/2022. The product was distributed nationwide in the United States.

The FDA said methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Officials said that while anyone who puts methanol on their hands is at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The FDA said so far, UVT has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

This is not the first incident regarding hand sanitizers and methanol. The FDA issued a warning last week about hand sanitizers made by Eskbiochem due to similar concerns.

