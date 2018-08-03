Recall issued for almond milk that has actual milk inside

(WSVN) - Some cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being recalled because actual milk was found inside without any warning on the label.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, HP Hood LLC issued a voluntary recall of half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze. The product, the FDA said, is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity.

About 145,245 cartons that are affected were shipped to 28 states, including Florida.

The FDA said the recall applies to almond milk with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018 and the following stamped information:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Consumers should also look for a universal product code that reads 41570 05621.

The FDA said consumers who have recalled Vanilla Almond Breeze cartons may return them for a full refund or exchange. Click here to complete a web form, as well.

