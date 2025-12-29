AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — The U.S is beefing up its military presence in the Caribbean as tensions rise with Venezuela.

General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones were spotted over the weekend near an airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The remotely piloted aircraft are equipped for long-range intelligence and surveillance missions, and are reportedly armed with missiles.

The continued buildup comes as President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox