AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — The U.S is beefing up its military presence in the Caribbean as tensions rise with Venezuela.

General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones were spotted over the weekend near an airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The remotely piloted aircraft are equipped for long-range intelligence and surveillance missions, and are reportedly armed with missiles.

The continued buildup comes as President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.