Raw beef, pork recalled due to possible human blood contamination

(WSVN) - US Foods is recalling more than 700 pounds of raw beef and pork products that may be contaminated with human blood, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The fresh and frozen raw beef and pork items were produced July 18, 2019, and bear establishment number “EST. 21103” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Officials say the problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

To view a list of products subject to the recall, click here.

