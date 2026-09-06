The former Cuban leader Raul Castro made his first public appearance amid questions about his health.

Castro appeared on Cuban state TV on Saturday, putting recent rumors about his health to rest.

The 95-year-old attended an event to mark the 65th anniversary of Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior’s personal security directorate.

The event comes days after reports claimed that he was critically ill or hospitalized.

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