Rare transit of Mercury to occur next week

2016 composite photo of Mercury passing between the sun and Earth (Courtesy: NASA)

(WSVN) - Mercury will cross in front of the sun next week and those on the east coast will have the best view.

According to NASA, the transit of Mercury will begin Monday at 7:35 a.m. and end at 1:04 p.m. EST.

Mercury will be around the center of the sun at about 11:20 a.m.

This event takes place only around 13 times every century.

It’s important to know that you should never look at the sun directly.

NASA says you should use proper safety equipment like a sun filter.

Since the planet will be too small to see, a telescope or binoculars is recommended.

Remember to put a solar filter on it before viewing.

If you can’t find the proper gear to watch, NASA will be showing photos in almost real time from its Solar Dynamics Observatory.

