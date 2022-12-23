(WSVN) - An Alaska couple said their doorbell camera recorded a moose leaving behind a surprise Christmas gift.

The animal shed something very important and the couple spoke out about what they saw.

Here in Alaska seeing a moose on a doorbell camera is common.

It happens all the time, just ask Tyra and Chance Bogert.

“Mostly we got a lot of wildlife and a lot of moose in this area,” said Tyra.

It happened to them again just the other day as their camera alerted them something was moving outside.

“What is that? That’s super weird, nobody’s home,” said Tyra. “I click on it and ‘Oh that’s a moose. Wonder what he’s gonna do!'”

But what this moose did next was a surprise.

“The next thing you know he starts shaking and then his antlers fall off,” Tyra recalled. “We both look at each other and I was like ‘Holy crap,'”

Chance said the moose was standing there one minute and the next minute he shook like a dog.

“[The antlers] just plopped off and fell on the ground,” he said. “Looked to me like he was pretty scared when he shed them off. It scared him so bad he jumped out of his shoes.”

Thrasher, the couple’s three-month-old son, fits inside the antlers

After 4 days on TikTok, the video received 14.5 million views.

“For it to come in my yard and to drop them in the middle of my yard, I think that’s just a one-in-a-million chance,” said Chance.

Moose usually shed their antlers at the end of their breeding season or simply because they are heavy and can become a burden for animals to carry around when they are trying to eat enough to survive in the cold.

