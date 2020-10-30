Rare full moon to light up night sky on Halloween

(WSVN) - A rare full moon will light up the night sky this Halloween.

The full moon will be the second full moon this month, making it a blue moon. The first full moon of the month took place Oct. 1.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, a full moon on Halloween happens roughly once every 19 years. People living in Central and Pacific time zones were last treated to a Halloween full moon in 2001.

However, the last time a full was visible for everyone in all time zones was 1944.

The next Halloween full moon will occur in 2039.

