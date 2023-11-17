BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A rare and expensive baseball card is making a stop in Baltimore at the Babe Ruth Museum.

Babe Ruth’s 1914 rookie card is expected to sell for at least $10 million and could sell for a record $12.5 million.

The card will be on display at the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, Wednesday afternoon.

Here are facts about the rare baseball card:

The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth Rookie card is one of the world’s rarest and most revered baseball cards and will be the featured lot in REA’s Fall Catalog Auction, which kicks off on November 17 (and runs through December 3)

The card represents the genesis of Babe Ruth’s legendary career and was the first ever made of the Great Bambino; it features him as a 19-year-old in his hometown Baltimore Orioles of the International League

It’s one of only 10 examples in existence

The card is expected to sell for upwards of $10 million or more and is the highest-graded example to appear at public auction in more than 15 years

Graded and encapsulated VG (“Very Good”) 3 by SGC, this is the highest-graded example on the SGC Population Report as well as the second-highest graded example in the hobby (only one example graded 4 is higher)

The card was issued in both red and blue variations; this one is in red and features a red-and-white image of Ruth framed by a red border and measures approximately 2-5/8 x 3-5/8 inches; the reverse features home and abroad schedules for the Baltimore team during its 1914 season

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.