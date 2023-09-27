Researchers on a live-streamed expedition in the North Pacific captured a rare glimpse of the elusive “Dumbo” octopus, a creature known for its distinctive ear-like fins reminiscent of the beloved 1941 Disney character.

On Sept. 13, the underwater explorers were astonished when their cameras spotted this seldom-seen creature while exploring the ocean floor at a depth of about one mile on an unnamed seamount northwest of Hawaii in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM).

These remarkable cephalopods are a rarity in the world of marine life due to their preference for the safety of the deep ocean floor.

The Dumbo octopus’s large, wing-like fins enable the octopus to gracefully navigate the ocean’s depths with an almost ethereal quality. These creatures rarely venture into the open, making them a captivating find for marine researchers.

As the live-streamed expedition continues, scientists hope to learn more about this mysterious and enchanting species, shedding light on the secrets of the deep.

