SEATTLE (WSVN) — An extraordinary event captivated visitors at the Amazon Spheres in downtown Seattle as a rare corpse flower known as “Morticia” bloomed on Wednesday night. The remarkable plant, named by Amazon workers, has attracted hordes of curious onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of its unique and putrid spectacle.

Corpse flowers, scientifically known as Amorphophallus titanum, bloom only once every five to 10 years.

Known for emitting an odor reminiscent of decaying flesh, these plants lure pollinators such as carrion beetles and flies, contributing to their survival in their natural habitats.

With a brief lifespan of 48 hours, the peak viewing time for “Morticia” is anticipated to be during the initial 24 hours of its blooming phase.

Visitors flocked to the Amazon Spheres on Thursday, eager to experience the rare event before it fades away.

This is not the first time “Morticia” has captivated Seattleites with her rare bloom.

In late October 2018, she mesmerized crowds with her overpowering scent and extraordinary appearance. Now, she has once again taken center stage, drawing attention from locals and tourists alike.

The Amazon Spheres, known for their stunning collection of exotic plants and unique architecture, have become a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.

For those who missed the opportunity to witness “Morticia’s” bloom this time, they will have to wait patiently for several more years until this enigmatic plant graces Seattle with its presence once again.

