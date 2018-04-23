Rare ‘corpse flower’ beginning to bloom in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (WSVN) — It’s a flower that only blooms once a decade, and it’s making a big stink in Arizona.

The Amorphophallus Titanium flower is often called a Corpse flower, because its smell is comparable to rotting human flesh. The plant, named “Rosie,” is housed at the Botanical Gardens of Tucson.

“Corpse flowers are considered rare in the world of botanic gardens,” said Michelle Conklin, executive director of TBG. “There have been about 100 recorded cultivated corpse flowers around the world. The first recorded flowering in the United States was at the New York Botanical Gardens in 1937.”

The famed, funky plant only blooms once every ten years. Once it does, the bloom is only expected to last about 24 to 36 hours.

The gardens stream the event on YouTube for the public to watch. Thankfully, it does not include Smell-o-Vision.

