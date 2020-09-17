Rare Blue Hunter’s moon to light up night sky on Halloween

A rare lunar event will take place on Halloween this year.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, a rare Halloween Blue Hunter’s Moon will take place in 2020.

Despite its name, the moon will not actually be blue.

A blue moon is a rare occasion when two full moons appear in the same month. On average, the phenomenon happens every two-and-a-half to three years.

In October, the first full moon will take place on Oct. 1 and the second on Oct. 31.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, a full moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years. According to astronomers, the next full moon on Halloween will take place in 2039.

