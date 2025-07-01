RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Raleigh woman is recovering after she says a copperhead snake bit her on Friday evening.

“I knew right away I was bit,” said Lisa Austin, 76. “I could see the puncture wound right away. I went in and looked up on the internet what to do.”

Austin says her dogs began smelling something in her side yard on Horton Street after being let out, which ended up being a venomous copperhead.

“I’m usually very careful, but because it was dark, I sensed that was what it was and I didn’t realize how close I was at the time,” Austin said. “I grabbed my dogs to pull them away and that’s when it bit me.”

Once she was bitten and fearful the snake would next bite her three dogs, Austin says she killed the reptile using a gardening tool before going to a nearby hospital.

“It starts to burn like a million bees are biting you. That’s the initial sensation, and that goes on for quite a while,” Austin said.

After receiving medication to treat the bite on her ankle, Austin is now left with a two-week recovery and markings near the puncture wound that doctors use to monitor and track her progress.

The copperhead’s body remains placed on a debris pile in Austin’s front yard.

Snake catcher Talena Chavis says while copperhead bites are not considered life threatening, improperly discarding the reptiles could attract more snakes.

“Extermination doesn’t work. Relocation does. I wouldn’t ever tell someone to take time to do that versus going to emergency services,” said Chavis.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, copperheads account for over 90 percent of venomous snakebites in the state.

Chavis believes recent intense heat could lead to more human encounters with copperheads.

“These really high temperatures, that’s what brings them out. That’s what they like. Every year, they’re coming out earlier. Because of that, they’re going farther. There’s this natural exodus outward,” said Chavis.

According to Blue Cross and Blue Shield N.C., copperheads are one of the most common venomous snakes in our area. Copperheads look similar to other, non-venomous snakes, so it can be a challenge to identify them.

Austin notes she was protecting her pets and is urging others to be vigilant.

She now plans to boost the outdoor lighting to better see her side yard at night.

“Don’t be complacent because you can’t see them most of the time,” Austin said.

North Carolina wildlife officials advise leaving copperheads alone, if spotted as many bites happen when people try to capture or kill the reptiles.

According to experts at Duke Health and UNC Medical Centers, you should seek immediate care at an emergency department after a bite. Even if you don’t know what kind of snake bit you, assume all bites are from a venomous snake. You should not drive yourself to the hospital after you are bit as you may become dizzy or pass out.

After a bite the CDC also recommends that you:

– Take a photo of the snake from a safe distance to help physicians determine the species.

– Remove any jewelry near the affected area, since you may experience swelling.

– Wash the bite gently with soap and water.

– Do not apply ice or a tourniquet, and do not try to suck out the venom.

