Raleigh Chick-fil-A breaks tradition, opens on Sunday to provide food for Florence first responders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSVN) — A Raleigh Chick-fil-A broke the company’s longstanding practice of staying closed on Sunday in order to provide food for first responders helping with Hurricane Florence efforts.

Christina Miner took to Facebook to voice her thanks and appreciation at the restaurant’s actions of opening and making food for the group of responders.

“The devil tried to stop you all one way but God made a way anyway. Your service today was a blessing for various rescue teams from 5 different states,” Miner wrote. “I am sure they enjoyed all 500 sandwiches and 1200 nuggets your team provided. Thank you all again for being selfless and having a servants heart.”

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the restaurant opened, saying in a statement, “While Chick-fil-A restaurants are always closed for business on Sunday, some local restaurant teams volunteer to serve their communities in times of crisis.”

The restaurant also took to Facebook to thank its staff for their hard work.

“Grateful for an AWESOME team that not only have hearts for serving our guests everyday but have hearts for serving the community as well!” the restaurant wrote.

This is not the first time a Chick-fil-A has opened its doors on a Sunday. An Atlanta location decided to break tradition in order to feed those stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport back in December.

