Raccoon scales apartment building before falling, running off

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WSVN) — Beachgoers in New Jersey watched in disbelief as a raccoon scaled the side of a building, only to fall — and survive!

Micah Rea from South Carolina was vacationing in Ocean City when they spotted the raccoon climbing up the side of an apartment building by the boardwalk.

Rea and others began recording the raccoon, who was about nine stories up. He then began spinning the camera to show the crowd of people that had gathered, including animal control.

By the time Rea turned the camera back to the raccoon, the animal lost its footing and fell, spinning as it plummeted to the ground.

The impact is hard to watch, but amazingly, the raccoon gets right up and runs away.

DAREDEVIL RACCOON: Incredible video shows a raccoon climbing roughly nine stories up a building off the Ocean City Boardwalk. It then appears to turn around and jump from the building, spiraling toward the ground. Then it gets up and walks away… MORE: https://t.co/a7MU4FnFDT pic.twitter.com/njbzrFcWTF — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 21, 2018

