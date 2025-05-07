SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSVN) – A woman was arrested after police found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a raccoon clutching a meth pipe inside her car during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Springfield Township Police said an officer pulled over a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. May 5 on South Arlington Road after identifying the registered owner as having a suspended license and an active warrant.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Victoria Vidal of Akron, was detained without incident, police said.

But as the officer returned to the vehicle, he spotted something unexpected: a raccoon named “Chewy” sitting in the driver’s seat with a glass meth pipe in its mouth.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a bulk amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three used glass pipes, according to police.

Vidal was charged with third-degree felony drug possession, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and was cited for driving under suspension.

She was also turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police on her outstanding warrant.

Police said additional charges related to crack cocaine are pending lab results from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Chewy the raccoon was unharmed and authorities are working to determine whether Vidal has the proper documentation to own the animal.

