‘Queens’ share breast cancer awareness photo shoot

ANNISTON, Ala. (WSVN) — A group of Alabama breast cancer survivors are celebrating being cancer-free while spreading awareness of the disease.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Jackie Judkins, Temecha Williams and Shandrika Christopher gathered in Anniston, Alabama for a special photo shoot with Clear Vision Photography.

The theme of the shoot was “Queens Boxing Out Cancer,” Fox 5 reports.

Judkins finished her last round of chemotherapy on Sept. 19. Williams has been in remission for a year, while Christopher has been cancer-free for six years.

Photos from the shoot show the trio wearing crowns while wearing pink gowns and regal jewelry. The women can also be seen wearing pink boxing gloves.

According to Fox 5, the women say they did the photo shoot to let others know that breast cancer is more common than people think.

“We have to stick together as women and uplift each other,” Christopher said. “Always remember it’s mind over matter.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information on breast cancer, click here.

