The Quaker Oats Company added another granola product to its recall list after many of its products were recalled on Jan. 12.

The company said that the Chewy Dipps Llama Rama product has been added to the list on Thursday.

Quaker Oats said the bars were discontinued last September and those have “best before” dates of either Feb. 10 or 11 of 2024.

The initial recall was announced in December and was first expanded to include additional products last month.

For a full list of the recalled products, visit quakerrecallusa.com. Consumers can also scan the QR code on the product box to determine if it has been recalled.

