DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A puppy was rescued from the top of a chimney in an abandoned Detroit home after a neighbor called for help.

The foundation of the house was crumbling, so Michigan Humane called the Detroit Fire Department for assistance. Video shows fire crews using their fire truck’s ladder to reach the puppy inside the chimney.

“This little guy was discovered at the very top of a chimney in an abandoned home. Yes, the top,” Michigan Humane said in their Facebook post. “A neighbor made the call, and with help from the @detroitfiredepartment, he was safely brought down and into our care.”

The puppy appeared exhausted as fire crews handed him off after the rescue.

The puppy, which appeared to be a pit bull or a mix breed, was examined by medical staff. The fire department gave the dog the name Stack.

Stack remains under the care of Michigan Humane at the Mackey Center for Animal Care while working to gain weight.

“Good calls, quick action, and the right people at the right time made this rescue possible,” Michigan Humane said.

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