Puppy recovering after being shot in the head with arrow

CALHOUN, S.C. (WSVN) — A South Carolina puppy is on the road to recovery after she was shot in the head with an arrow.

The Paws & Claws Animal Clinic in South Carolina says Loca was rushed to them after her family found her on their back porch with an arrow in her head.

Doctors at the clinic rushed to stabilize her, and after undergoing some x-rays, they discovered that the arrow missed her brain, esophagus and narrowly missed her spine.

The clinic was able to remove the arrow and tantalize Loca. However, the search is now on for the person who shot her.

According to the clinic, a group of “dedicated individuals” has put up a $1500 reward for information on the incident.

If you have any information on her attack, call the Calhoun Police Department at (803) 874-2741.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.