(CNN) – A puppy is recovering after being thrown out of a car during a police chase.

This happened in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Monday.

Deputies were pursuing carjacking suspects, when they opened a door and tossed out a white object.

Ramsey County deputies looked at dash cam video and discovered it was a dog.

They found the puppy hiding in the snow the next morning.

It has broken legs and cuts, but is expected to recover.

A sheriff’s office employee is taking care of the puppy, who’s been named “Taho.”

One person who was in the car has been arrested. The other two people ran from the scene.

