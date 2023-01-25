(WSVN) - A puppy named Ronald was successfully adopted from an animal shelter in North Carolina after 14 failed attempts.

The SPCA of Wake County said the puppy weighs 63 pounds and was brought back multiple times for being too big and strong.

After the 14th time the puppy was returned, the shelter decided to share Ronald’s story on Facebook, and it worked!

When the post went viral, the shelter received hundreds of applications for Ronald.

Kierstin Davis, a mother of two, learned about the puppy through a Facebook post and on Jan. 12 Ronald was brought home to his new family.

The new owners said he loves treats and performing tricks.

Ronald’s new family was a perfect match for him.

