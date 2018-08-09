Pumpkin Spice Lattes reportedly returning to Starbucks on August 28

(WSVN) - Get ready, Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers! A new report says the popular Starbucks beverage equated with autumn is returning — in August.

Business Insider cites an “internal announcement” from Starbucks, saying the drink will be available starting August 28, the Tuesday before Labor Day weekend.

Starbucks will start serving the Pumpkin Spice Latte in late August, its earliest launch in years https://t.co/a6XyAUc8vI — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 9, 2018

The coffee giant’s fall menu, including the Salted Caramel Mocha and Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte, is expected to launch that day as well.

The report comes on the heels of multiple Starbucks staffers anonymously sharing photos to Reddit, showing the Pumpkin Spice shipments arriving at their stores.

Starbucks declined to comment on the report, but a spokesperson told Business Insider “we’ll have more to share soon.”

