Puerto Rico hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake

GUANICA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — Puerto Rico has been hit with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about three miles west-southwest of the city of Guanica.

This earthquake comes after a series of quakes and aftershocks that have plagued the island for weeks.

More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico’s southern region since Dec. 28, more than two dozen of them magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the USGS. Among them was a 6.4 magnitude quake that hit on Jan. 7, killing one person and injuring nine others, and a 5.9 magnitude aftershock that occurred Saturday, causing further damage. Government officials say the quakes have caused a preliminary $110 million in damage, toppled part of a famed rock formation landmark and damaged or destroyed more than 550 homes.

