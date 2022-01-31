(WSVN) - Publix shoppers may soon be able to pick up free N95 masks along with their groceries.

Officials with the supermarket chain on Monday confirmed they will be joining the federal government’s program to distribute the masks in an effort to curb the coronavirus.

It is not yet known exactly when the free masks will become available in stores, but there will be a three-mask limit for each person.

