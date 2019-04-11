Publix revenue on par with Nike

(WSVN) - Florida-based Publix released its annual report for 2018, showing that its revenue is on par with an international giant.

The Miami Herald reports the supermarket chain posted $36.1 billion in revenue for last year, a 4.4% increase from 2017.

These figures closely match Nike’s revenue, which posted $36.4 billion in sales at the end of its fiscal year back in June.

As for net earnings, they weren’t too far apart either.

Publix reported $2.4 billion last year, while Nike made $1.9 billion.

Interestingly, Publix operates in a small part of the United States with locations only in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Alabama.

Nike, however, has its products sold at various stores across the globe.

