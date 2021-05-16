Publix reinstates free cookies for kids program at bakeries

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Free Publix cookies for children are making a sweet comeback.

A spokesperson for the Lakeland-based grocery store chain on Friday confirmed to FOX 13 that their free kids cookie program has been reinstated companywide.

Publix had discontinued the popular offer on March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came on the same day the supermarket chain said shoppers and employees who have been fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks inside their stores.

Lakeland is where Publix’s bakery plant is located.

