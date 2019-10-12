Publix recalls Deli White American Cheese over ‘foreign material’

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix has issued a voluntary recall of its Deli White American Cheese.

On its website Friday, the supermarket chain said the cheese, sourced from the Ohio-based company Great Lakes Cheese, may contain “foreign material.”

Officials said the product was sold from Publix Deli refrigerated cases and may have been sold in custom-order subs from Oct. 3 until Friday.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix spokesperson Maria Brous.

No other cheese products are impacted by this recall.

Customers who bought the cheese can return it to their local Publix for a full refund.

If you have any additional questions, you may call Publix’s Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or go to www.publix.com.

