Publix offers special shopping hours to first responders, hospital staff

(WSVN) - Publix is offering special shopping hours dedicated to first responders and hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix announced that starting Thursday, hospital staff and first responders will be able to shop at Publix stores on Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. without the presence of other customers from the general public.

Publix Pharmacies will also be open during these times.

The change in hours will be offered until further notice.

