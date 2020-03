(WSVN) - Publix is now allowing their employees to wear masks and gloves while at work.

The grocery store chain recently announced the installing of plexiglass at cashier counters to create distance between cashiers and customers.

The new announcement comes days after a Publix employee at a Southwest Miami-Dade store tested positive for the coronavirus.

