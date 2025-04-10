FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix kicked off their first of two Publix Serves Weeks with employees volunteering to do their part to clean up the environment in 2025.

Some employees from the supwermarket chain had the opportunity to volunteer at Birch State Park on Thursday.

Participants helped clean up and restore the beach as part of the week-long initiative to support environmental sustainability and improve water sources.

“Each district manager picks an area in the environment in their area of operation … and we’re just here today to kind of clean up the beaches and do what we can to make this a better place to live and work,” said John Goff, president of Publix Super Markets.

The company said nearly 7,000 employees will volunteer with more than 150 organizations throughout the company’s eight-state operating area this first week.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.