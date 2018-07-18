Publix employees search through landfill to find little girl’s stuffed toy bunny

DAPHNE, Ala. (WSVN) — Publix employees went the extra mile to help a young girl who lost her beloved stuffed animal.

Jenna Rachal’s 3-year-old daughter Madison left her stuffed bunny in a cart at an Alabama Publix. When Rachal went back the next morning, the bunny was gone.

She posted about the lost toy to a local Facebook page, which got the attention of the store’s manager, Mike Gayheart.

Upon reviewing security footage, Gayheart realized the bunny had been thrown away.

Rather than giving up, he and three other employees then went out to the local landfill and dug through the trash, eventually managing to find the lost bunny.

Madison’s mother said Gayheart washed the bunny three times before he returned the stuffed toy to her daughter

Rachal said that since receiving her bunny, Madison has not let him go.

The grateful mom also said she plans to call Publix’s corporate office to let them know what the employees did for Madison.

“This is above and beyond and a true example of the good people in the world!” Rachal wrote in an update.

