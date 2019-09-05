Publix donates $250K to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas

(WSVN) - Publix Super Markets has donated $250,000 to relief efforts in the Bahamas after the islands were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The supermarket chain also announced all registers will be collecting donations for the American Red Cross, which will go toward helping those affected.

Dorian ravaged Grand Bahama and surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm earlier this week.

At one point, it stalled for around 15 hours, dumping heavy rain and unleashing gusty winds and storm surge that leveled a lot of homes.

South Florida communities have been stepping up to collect supplies for the Bahamians in need.

