Publix: All employees must wear face masks until end of pandemic

(WSVN) - Publix Super Markets has announced all employees must wear face masks until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Officials with the grocery store chain said on Tuesday that it will provide the face coverings for workers.

Employees in high customer contact areas will also be given gloves.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

