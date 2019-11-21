Publix adds grocery bag ornament to online store for holiday season

(WSVN) - Publix is getting in the holiday spirit and its online store is proof.

The supermarket chain added a small grocery bag Christmas tree ornament to its 363green store.

Retailing at $12.95, the hand-painted ornament displays the store’s reusable green bag stuffed with miniature grocery items.

The holiday item joins a growing list of Publix-branded merchandise on the online store.

Fans of the chicken tender sub or Publix in general can also get their hands on a Pub Sub shirt or Publix slides.

