(WSVN) - With the new school year off and running, new grades can come with unfamiliar routines, teachers and classmates, which can stress out students of all ages.

Stress is common in everyday life, and for students, school can feel overwhelming, but according to experts, children may not have the words to fully explain what’s going on.

“It’s really up to us to give them the language they need to be able to communicate what they’re experiencing, and then also teaching them the coping skills to go along with that,” said Jody Baumstein, a licensed psychotherapist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Baumstein said signs of stress can be different in children than adults, encouraging parents to think of their behavior as communication.

Signs may include changes in sleep habits, either sleeping too much or not well at all. Anither sign is a shift in a child’s diet, eating more than usual or no appetite at all. They might also have persistent stomach aches and headaches with no clear medical cause.

Baumstein said they might suddenly withdraw from friends and activities they once loved or simply not talk as much, and they could have mood shifts that don’t fit with their usual behavior.

“It might on the surface present as anger, they’re lashing out a lot, but often that can be secondary, and what’s primary, might be the real root of it, might be something like overwhelm or feeling guilty about something,” said Baumstein.

Instead of reacting to the behavior, it’s recommended that parents delve deeper into the cause of it without judgment or interpretation, ask open-ended questions and validate what they’re feeling.

“You don’t have to agree with it, you don’t have to know what that feels like to validate. You can just say it makes sense. ‘It’s normal and OK for you to feel that way,'” said Baumstein.

Parents should let children lead the conversation, and when a child is struggling, a side-to-side talk rather than face-to-face can sometimes be helpful, or doing something else, like playing a game or going on a walk.

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