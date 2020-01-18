PRSN: 4.1 earthquake rocks SW Puerto Rico

GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has rocked southwestern Puerto Rico, in roughly the same region that has been hit with a series of tremors this month, according to reports from the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

According to officials, the focus of Saturday night’s tectonic movement was about 3.7 miles deep, and the epicenter was located 3.1 miles south-southeast of Guánica.

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake took place at 8:05 p.m., local time, or 7:05 p.m., EST.

The Puerto Rico Seismic Network reported that the tremor was most strongly felt in Yauco.

No injuries or damages have been reported as of 8 p.m. EST.

