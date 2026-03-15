MIAMI (WSVN) - Major protests in Cuba brought calls for change, with demonstrators both on the island and in Miami showing up to rally for action against the Cuban government.

Protesters in Cuba chanted calls for freedom, as half of the island remains in the dark after weeks of blackouts due to fuel and supply shortages.

Footage posted on social media from the protests showed Cubans setting fire to a local communist party building.

Another video shows a man helped by a crowd of people after reportedly being shot by police, as well as people running in the streets with pots and pans.

Yosmani, who lives in Cuba, is one of many who took to the streets.

“If I have to give my life for my country, I will,” he said.

Yosmani was arrested previously for protesting against the government, and said that police were outside his door.

“I’m under constant surveillance at this time. Because they’re going to take repercussions against me, I already know. But I’m gonna keep fighting peacefully,” said Yosmani.

The protests came just hours after CubaN President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed talks with the United States and blamed President Donald Trump’s blockade of oil for the issues.

Meanwhile, Cuban exiles in Miami chanted and danced in front of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana, as they showed their support for the Cuban people.

“We are also asking the administration, detach yourself from that attempt to deal with the regime and attach yourself with the Cuban people — by supporting decisively the demonstrations like you did in Iran, like you did in Syria, like you did in Ukraine,” said Ramón Saúl Sánchez, president of the Democracy Movement.

The Miami Herald reported that Cuban officials plan to announce that Cuban exiles, both in South Florida and abroad, will be allowed to own businesses in Cuba.

Cuban Americans in Miami shared their feelings on the upcoming announcement.

“I would like to be able to go back to where my roots are from, because that was taken away from me,” said resident Blanca Torrel.

“I would love to be able to go back and open up a business, open up a couple of businesses, actually,” said resident Jorge Rosas.

However, others had more negative feelings on the news.

“I think it’s a big lie, and this is just manipulation so that the current government goes easy on Cuba,” said Cuban American resident Victor Gonzalez.

“Absolutely unacceptable,” said Sanchez. “Mr. Trump, directly, it is unacceptable for you to engage economically with the regime, and for you to forget about the human rights and forget everything. It might be good for your corporations, but it is not good for the Cuban people.”

Cuban’s foreign ministry is expected to make an announcement on Monday.

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