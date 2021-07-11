MIAMI (WSVN) - As thousands of people hold protests in parts of Cuba to call for change, South Florida’s Cuban American community took to the streets of Miami in a show of solidarity.

Sunday afternoon’s protest outside Versailles Restaurant has resulted in the closure of Southwest Eighth Street between 32nd and 37th avenues.

7News cameras captured hundreds of people holding up Cuban flags and signs near the restaurant.

Protesters said they are calling for an end to the island nation’s decades-old authoritarian regime.

“We’re claiming our rights for the first time,” said a demonstrator.

Protesters who packed Southwest Eighth Street demanded the basic necessities for their families and friends in Cuba. They said those in the island have suffered for a long time.

“It’s a dictatorship. No medicine, no food, no freedom, no nothing,” said a demonstrator.

A woman said her family in Cuba is struggling.

“People are dying, My brother had a fever for the past three days, no medication. My little niece has epilepsy, has no medication,” she said. “She may die because we can’t send her the medication.”

For decades, Cubans have lived under a dictatorship, mostly under the Castro regime.

“People are coming out and protesting and saying, ‘You know what? We’re not afraid of you? Yu know what? We’re tired of socialism. We don’t want any more socialism,” said a demonstrator. “They’re chanting, ‘We’re hungry,’ and they’re chanting that they want their liberty, OK? And it wasn’t just one town. Then it was another and another and another.”

Although the demonstrators in Miami are unable to march alongside their loved ones in Cuba, they said they want the people in the island nation to know that they can feel their pain.

“They need to know they’re not alone, that we’re here, we’re with them,” said a demonstrator. “We want them to be free.”

In a tweet, City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote, “This area will be secured by @MiamiPD in support of a long oppressed people.”

The unrest in Cuba comes as the island struggles to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

