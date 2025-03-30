WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters came together to call for change after videos showing alleged inhumane conditions inside Krome Detention Center in West Miami-Dade went viral on social media, as the Trump administration continues its immigration crackdown.

7News cameras on Saturday captured demonstrators holding up signs as they lined up along Krome Avenue.

“No justice, no peace!” they chanted.

Protesters expressed their objections to what they described as poor conditions for migrants being held at the detention center.

“Liberty for all, justice for all!” they chanted.

“Brokenhearted that human beings can be treated like that by other human beings. That to me is unacceptable,” said protester Elena Munoz.

Cellphone video allegedly recorded by a detainee shows what appears to be the interior of the holding center.

Speaking in Spanish, the detainee claims the living conditions and treatment of migrants are inhumane, and he pleaded for help.

“Quickly, please,” he said.

The Department of Homeland Security said more than 32,000 people have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since President Donald Trump began serving his second term.

Three people have died in ICE custody — two of them at Krome Detention Center.

“History has shown us that when we overpopulate detention centers like this, people pass away,” said Bryson Holtzer, one of the rally’s organizers. “They have not been very transparent about the way that they’re running these facilities, so we can’t be sure that they are treating these people humanely, women or men.”

Immigration enforcement was a key issue for Trump on the campaign trail, where he promised one million deportations a year. However, the pace of arrests to date is far from reaching that goal.

