(WSVN) - The scorching heat in Texas did not stop motivated protesters.

Hundreds of people participated in the Unheard Voices March and Rally for the victims of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde on Sunday.

They marched about one mile from the school to the town square where the crowd rallied.

“These families deserve our support,” said a fellow supporter. “They deserve justice, they deserve answers and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never wanna see another family go through this. And so I’m marching with them today to support what they’re doing and what they’re asking for.”

Frustrations grew over the slow pace of the investigation into the mass shooting.

The community is still unsure of who can be held accountable.

