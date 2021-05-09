Protesters in downtown Miami decry corruption in Colombia amid unrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters rallied in downtown Miami to bring attention to the economic struggles facing the people of Colombia.

Hundreds gathered near the Torch of Friendship on Saturday to call for an end to government corruption in the South American country.

Demonstrators held up signs and waved Colombian flags.

“My whole family is there. My father’s there, my brother, my grandmothers, aunts, uncles, they are living this,” said protester Camila Alfonso, “so what I can do is bring awareness, show up here and bring international awareness.”

Meanwhile, protests continue in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, as thousands take to the streets to protest against the policies of President Iván Duque.

At least 26 people have died in those protests.

